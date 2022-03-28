Trending Hollywood News Today: Will Smith punches Chris Rock at Oscars 2022, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West reunite for son and more

It was an eventful day today as the 94th Academy Awards took place. While the winners and guests ruled the headlines, grabbed a lot of attention as he punched on stage. Apart from Will, stars like , , BTS, and many others made it to the news today. Divorced couple Kim and Kanye came together for their son while BTS surprised everyone with their virtual presence at Oscars 2022. Without any further ado, scroll on to get all the info! Also Read - Neetu Kapoor dances her heart out on Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag at a wedding; fans say, 'You rocked it' – Watch Video

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

It came as a shocker to all when King Richard star Will Smith walked up on the stage and slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 after the latter cracked a joke on the former's wife. Later, in his speech, Will Smith apologised to The Academy and stated that 'love makes one do crazy things'. He was also in tears.

Kim Kardashian-Kanye West reunion

After a dramatic Instagram war, ex-couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian came together to attend son Saint's soccer game. Kim showed up make-up free in black pants and a hoodie. Kanye West was also dressed in black from head to toe. They managed to spend quality time together with kids.

BTS makes special appearances at Oscars 2022

K-pop boy band BTS left fans excited as they made a virtual, surprised appearances at Oscars 2022. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook picked their favourite musical movies at The Academy Awards. The video has been widely spread on social media by BTS ARMY.

John Legend talks about third kid

After Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage, John Legend recently revealed that they are still trying to have another kid. He mentioned that his kids, Luna and Theo, know that they are trying. To PEOPLE, he said, "They know we're trying, and they're excited." He then spoke about the journey not being easy.

gets emotional over Taylor Hawkins death

On social media, Miley Cryus mourned the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and dedicated her performance to him. On Twitter she wrote, "Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it."