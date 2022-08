From Brahmastra going to Hollywood and Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian being in legal trouble to BTS appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, V aka Kim Taehyung linked to Blackpink's Jennie again and LA residents protesting against Fast and Furious 10 shoot; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. Also Read - Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone in HOT SOUP, accused of violating water restrictions in drought-stricken California

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 24th August 2022…

Brahmastra goes to Hollywood

Earlier, and were interviewed by Hollywood trade magazines, a rarity for a Bollywood movie, and now the trailer and making video of its cutting-edge technology is taking the US by storm.

Read the full story here:Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra goes the Hollywood way to circumvent 'boycott' trend; fans say, 'New dimension to Indian cinema' [Watch Video] Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to reveal Malti's face on this date, Dolph Lundgren breaks silence on betraying Sylvester Stallone and more

Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian in legal trouble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

and are again in the line of fire as they're being trolled for violating water restrictions even though other popular Hollywood celebs like Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart have also been cited for the same.

Read the full story here: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone in HOT SOUP, accused of violating water restrictions in drought-stricken California Also Read - Rocky spinoff Drago: Dolph Lundgren aka Ivan Drago from Rocky 4 finally BREAKS SILENCE on Sylvester Stallone claiming he was backstabbed

Advertisement

LA residents protest against Fast and Furious 10 shoot

Locals in Los Angeles are protesting over the dangerous car stunts being filmed by the cast and crew of Fast & Furious 10, more so since the success of the first film, which was shot in the same LA neighbourhood, created a menace for residents after illegal street racers turned it into their personal haven.

BTS on The Kapil Sharma Show

Hey BTS ARMY, we are here with a goofy video of Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show. What if BTS appears on Kapil Sharma's show? Watch the desi BTS ARMY-made edit...

Read the full story here: Watch this goofy ARMY-made edit of BTS on The Kapil Sharma Show

V aka Kim Taehyung linked to Blackpink's Jennie again

A picture allegedly featuring BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie has yet again sparked off dating rumours. This isn't the first time that V and Jennie have been linked together.

Read the full story here: BTS' Kim Taehyung gets linked to Blackpink's Jennie yet again after a mirror selfie goes viral