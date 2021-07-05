Trending News Hollywood Today: Elon Musk supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle, Blade actor Stephen Dorff trashes Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and more

As we inch towards the second-half of the day, international celebs continue to grab the headlines with their statement and comments among the fans. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in support of amid conservatorship battle, Blade actor Stephen Dorff based 's Black Widow left, right and centre. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Thanos creator Jim Starlin thought Avengers: Infinity War would be 'piece of sh*t' like Justice League – here's why

Elon Musk supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle Also Read - What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Flipkart Video: Home, Red Dawn, Kaun Who Did It and more

Free Britney — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

Britney Spears has been garnering sympathy and love from fans and celebs post her heartbreaking testimony, where she requested to end her abusive conservatorship. Amid this battle, she also got support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who simply tweeted, 'Free Britney'. The #FreeBritney has been trending on social media for quite sometime now. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajay Devgn's Rudra, LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse trailer, Solos release date

Blade actor Stephen Dorff trashes Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@scarlettjohanssonworld)

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has finally hit the screens and while we are expecting it to take us on a thrilling ride, it has disappointed, Blade actor Stephen Dorff. Talking to The Independent, he said, "It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead."

and Blake Shelton tie the knot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

After staying together for six years, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got officially married on July 3. The wedding was in intimate affair held at 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch.

reveals what superpower Sam Wilson has as Captain America

Anthony Mackie, who impressed us as Falcon in Falcon and Winter Soldier revealed what superpower he will have as Captain America as he told Variety, "The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower."

Fast and Furious 9 becomes the highest grosser post-pandemic era

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@vindiesel)

Vin Diesel and John Cena's Fast and Furious 9 has become the highest grosser post-pandemic era beating Godzilla Vs Kong. Till now, the film has earned $491.76 million while the lifetime total of Godzilla Vs Kong is $446.56 million.