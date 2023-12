It looks like fans of Robert Pattinson aka Twilight's Edward Cullen might be headed for heartbreak soon. Rumours are rife that Suki Waterhouse and he might tie the knot soon. The couple have been together for five years, and she is pregnant with their first child. Suki Waterhouse, 31 confirmed the news in November 2023. She was seen with a diamond ring on her finger during a recent outing in London. As per HollywoodLife, the two might get hitched soon. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung BEATS Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan and others to be crowned Most Handsome Man of 2022 [Check Top 10 List]

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse relationship timeline

In the past, he was in a long-time relationship with FKA Twigs. Later in 2018, he began dating singer Suki Waterhouse. The two had kept their relationship private for a long time. However, Robert Pattinson did hint that he is madly in love with Suki. The couple were also filmed together on some occasions. Finally in 2022, they made their first red carpet appearance together. In 2020, speculations about their engagement started doing the rounds. Sources told people that they did discuss engagement but were in no rush. It seems the lady did not pressure him, and they were very committed.

In November 2023, Suki Waterhouse said she was pregnant while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival. She said she wanted to hide the baby bump but could not succeed. She has shown off her baby bump on many occasions. It seems on Monday, she was seen with a diamond ring on her finger when she was in London. This has made people believe that Robert Pattinson and she might be married soon. A source has told PEOPLE magazine, "They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them." It seems the Twilight star is ready for marriage. He feels he is in an incredible relationship.