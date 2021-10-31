Twilight's Bella Swan trends in India after NCT's Jung-woo surprises fans by dressing up as the famous character from the vampire romance

Fans of K-Pop definitely know about SM Town and its famous groups like NCT and Aespa. Well, the company threw a Hallowen party and we saw K-Pop stars replicating some very interesting looks. The ones who have caught max attention in India are Taeyong and Jungwoo. They were dressed as the famous Twilight couple, Edward Cullen and Bella. We must say that Jungwoo makes for one gorgeous Bella indeed. The pictures have captured the imagination of all K-Pop fans the world over. Fans are going gaga over how Bella has got a gender-reversal courtesy Kim Jung-woo. There are some dancing videos from the party where netizens are commenting that this Bella can rock the floor. People have said that this Bella has the swag of a wolf...

Jungwoo when he “realised” he changed into Bella Swan ㅋㅋㅋㅋ + his confident fabulous hair flip pic.twitter.com/X3X60dguzD — ㅈ☺️ (@jungwooallday) October 31, 2021

Bella please tie your hair pic.twitter.com/xEgkLewx8P — claire (@flowersunfull) October 31, 2021

Jungwoo may have dressed up as Bella but in this video, he danced like Jacob ????? https://t.co/jSxdCqHPl8 pic.twitter.com/Vx5v7uVh4h — 자기야 Har ??? (@deartydy) October 31, 2021

jungwoo as bella swan will definitely go down in history pic.twitter.com/fzQEvg23uW — ً (@stillkjw) October 31, 2021

Kim Jung-woo is one of the best looking singers and dancers in the K-Pop industry. He is born in South Korea. Lee Tae-yong who dressed up like Edward Cullen is he leader of NCT. Well, these boys have surely set the Internet on fire with their looks this Halloween!