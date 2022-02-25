BTS fans are present in all parts of the world including Ukraine and Russia. The world is watching with horror as Russia invades Ukraine with troops and missiles. Some cities have reportedly been bombed. People are taking shelter in safe spots like metro stations, schools and so on. A BTS fan from Ukraine has shared a heart-wrenching pic of people sleeping on the Kyiv Metro Station. We can see a huge birthday ad of Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. The picture just reminds us how life was still okay for Ukrainians till a week back. The bombings have left people scared for life. Also Read - BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt's song Dholida – Watch Video

BTS fans have rallied behind their Ukrainian counterparts. They are sending messages of prayers, love and hope. At the same time, they are updating information on charities that are reaching out to Ukrainians in this moment of crisis. BTS is going to perform soon in the US. They have a concert lined up in Las Vegas in April. Also Read - BTS x TejRan: This video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Bangtan Boys' Make It Right is too cute for words

Our project for J-Hope from UAverse Ukraine in Kyiv metro ????? it’s hard to see how people now saving their lives here but a few weeks ago we made photos and laugh there. We just crying and can’t believe smth like this happens in Ukraine. This war is a nightmare pic.twitter.com/fXVWwdKNqz — BTS UKRAINE UAverse ?? (@btsukrprojects) February 25, 2022

At night a lot R/ussian troops and soldiers tried to cross all possible cities borders. Enemies bombarding almost all Ukrainian cities. Thanks god to Ukrainian soldiers saved us tonight. God help us. We don’t know what they want from regular citizens? ????? — BTS UKRAINE UAverse ?? (@btsukrprojects) February 25, 2022

BTS fans also shared a video of the Ukrainian ARMY. Fans have been wishing that the septet once comes to the nation to perform for them. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, BTS ARMY spots man wearing sweatshirt similar to Taehyung and more

The armed conflict that is happening in #Ukraine is very difficult to assimilate, especially when the victims are civilians who are not to blame, especially for #armyucrania, your farewell to #BTS on social networks hurts me, #сила #armyecuador is with you ?? pic.twitter.com/aFpgPcyRE2 — Liz Ochoa (@liz_99lj) February 25, 2022

Horrible things are happening in my country right now? so I decided not to post with #bts and #blackpink When things get better, I will definitely be back... Pray for Ukraine!??? Stand strong #Ukraine!#StopRussianAggression #StopWar #StopPutin #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/51PO7Ito7t — ?TaeKook ? Blλɔkpiиk || #UKRAINE (@Di00407778) February 24, 2022

This is indeed heart-breaking. Fans feel that Internet might get cut off in a while. We send our prayers to everyone in this crisis!