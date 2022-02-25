BTS fans are present in all parts of the world including Ukraine and Russia. The world is watching with horror as Russia invades Ukraine with troops and missiles. Some cities have reportedly been bombed. People are taking shelter in safe spots like metro stations, schools and so on. A BTS fan from Ukraine has shared a heart-wrenching pic of people sleeping on the Kyiv Metro Station. We can see a huge birthday ad of Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. The picture just reminds us how life was still okay for Ukrainians till a week back. The bombings have left people scared for life. Also Read - BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt's song Dholida – Watch Video
BTS fans have rallied behind their Ukrainian counterparts. They are sending messages of prayers, love and hope. At the same time, they are updating information on charities that are reaching out to Ukrainians in this moment of crisis. BTS is going to perform soon in the US. They have a concert lined up in Las Vegas in April. Also Read - BTS x TejRan: This video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Bangtan Boys' Make It Right is too cute for words
BTS fans also shared a video of the Ukrainian ARMY. Fans have been wishing that the septet once comes to the nation to perform for them. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, BTS ARMY spots man wearing sweatshirt similar to Taehyung and more
This is indeed heart-breaking. Fans feel that Internet might get cut off in a while. We send our prayers to everyone in this crisis!
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.