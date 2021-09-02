UNBELIEVABLE! BTS makes a grand entry into the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats

The popular K-pop band, BTS, who has become a global phenomenon with their chartbusters, has now entered the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with not one or two but 23 feats. Today, Guinness World Records announced that the Bangtan Boys have created 23 records to enter its Hall of Fame in 2022. The official statement of GWR reads, “BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.” Also Read - BTS member Jungkook composes live songs on his birthday and leaves the ARMY delighted

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK ? Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame ? — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

The 23 records as per Guinness are as follows: Also Read - BTS: ARMY celebrates 3000 days of K-pop band's debut on Twitter; calls them 'LEGENDS'

First K-pop act to reach No.1 on the US albums chart – First Place – June 2, 2018 First K-pop act to reach No.1 on the US Artist 100 – First Place- June 2, 2018 First K-pop group to reach the Top 10 on the US singles chart – First Place – June 2, 2018 Highest annual earnings for a K-Pop band (current year) – $50 million – June 1, 2020 Most viewers for a music concert live stream on a bespoke platform – 756,000 – June 24, 2020 Most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert (current year) – 756,000 tickets – June 14, 2020 Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart – 189 weeks – August 1, 2020 Most “daesang” (“grand prize”) awards won at the Mnet Asian Music Awards – 13 total number – December 6, 2020 Best-selling album in South Korea – 4,440,818 units sold – March 1, 2021 Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group – 5 total number – March 13, 2021 Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track – 32 weeks – April 10, 2021 Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart- 18 weeks – April 10, 2021 Most streamed act on Spotify (group) – 16,300,000,000 total number – April 27, 2021 Most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group – 422,228 engagements – April 29, 2019 Most Twitter engagements (average retweets) – 422,228 engagements – April 29, 2019 Fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok – 3 hours 31 min – Sept. 25, 2019 Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours – 101,100,000 views – Aug. 22, 2020 Most followers on Instagram for a music group – 40,220,226 – April 22, 2021 Most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours – 11,042,335 streams – May 21, 2021 Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube – 3,900,000 total number – May 21, 2021 Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube – 3,900,000 views – May 21, 2021 Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours – 108,200,000 times – May 22, 2021 Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group – 108,200,000 – May 22, 2021

Well, we are sure that ARMY is on cloud nine after reading the milestones achieved by BTS. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's Butter Remix enthralls ARMY, Kim Kardashian wears a wedding dress at Kanye West's Donda Listening Event and more