Korean boy band BTS is making waves all across the globe. They are loved, worshipped and adored by their fans fondly known as ARMY. Their songs like Butter, Permission To Dance, Dynamite and more are loved by all and are on everyone's playlist. Well, some of the Indian celebrities too are big fans of Bangtan boys. To name a few we have Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devrakonda, and others. Adding to the list is . Also Read - BTS REVEALS the song that reminds them of their eternal bond with ARMY and its the perfect choice!

Recently, the actor took the Permission To Dance challenge and danced his heart out on BTS' song. Now it is not new that the actor is an awesome dancer but with BTS' Permission To Dance challenge, he took it to another level. He showed off his coolest moves and left ARMY entertained to the core. He shared the video on Instagram and stated that Permission To Dance is his warmup song. He wrote, "We don’t need permission to dance #Btsarmy. #warmupsong." Also Read - BTS: Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-Jung changes his Insta profile name to Kim Butter Daddy making fans' heart melt

ARMY is very happy with Varun Dhawan's dance moves. A fan wrote, "You made armys day vd." Another one wrote, "Yeeeee BTS ??? we purple you varun." Check out his video below: Also Read - Hey ARMY: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Armaan Malik, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande – which BTS x celeb collaboration are you most excited for? Vote Now

It was just recently that Rashmika Mandanna had shared a video on social media using a song by BTS. She shared a video to celebrate 20 Million followers on Instagram and she used the song Butter. Fans were very happy, we must say. Now didn't we say BTS has many Bollywood stars as their fans? We love it.

Meanwhile, ARMY can't wait to know about BTS' next project. Bring it on BTS.