Varun Dhawan shows his love for BTS by grooving to Permission to Dance and Army can't keep calm – watch here

The BTS' celebrity ARMY is growing and how. The recent Bollywood ones to join the Bangtan boys fan frenzy are Rashmika Mandanna, Mouni Roy, Amrita Rao, Vijay Deverakonda. And now, we have none other than Varun Dhawan who has just revealed he is a BTS fan too.