BTS ARMY, most of you would be shipping OT7 as you are loyal fans of the world's most popular boy band. But there are a few exceptions in every case, don't you think? As in, you would have a special corner for one or more members, won't you? Well, today we are declaring the results on one of our BTS polls. A couple of weeks ago, we had asked you, ARMY, to tell us which shipper you are. And you have answered. And we must say, what a thunderous response we have got too. Let's check out who amongst Namjin, SOPE, VMin, Taekook, VMinKook, NamKook, JiKook, JinKook, 2Seok, YoonMin, TaeGi and TaeJin has ARMY picked.

Taehyung and Jungkook - Taekook - WINNER

RM and Jin - Namjin

Namjin aka Kim Namjoon and Kim Seokjin got 8% of the votes.

Suga and J-Hope - SOPE



SOPE aka Suga and J-Hope got 5% of the votes.

Jimin and Taehyung - VMin



VMin aka Taehyung and Jimin got 12% of the votes.

Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - VMinKook

VMinKook aka Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook's trio got about 20% of the votes.

RM and Jungkook - Namkook



NamKook aka Namjoon and Jungkook got 1%

Jimin and Jungkook - Jikook



JiKook aka Jimin and Kook the two naughty kids of BTS got 4% of the votes.

Jin and Jungkook - JinKook



JinKook aka Jin and Jungkook got 4% of the votes as well.

Jin and J-Hope - 2Seok



2Seok aka Seokjin and Jung Hoseok got 1% of the votes.

Suga and Jimin - YoonMin



Yoonmin aka Min Yoongi and Park Jimin got 2% of the votes.

Suga and V - TaeGi



On the other hand, TaeGi aka Taehyung-Yoongi got 1% of the votes.

V and Jin - TaeJin



TaeJin aka Taehyung-Jin got 1% of the votes too. Check out the poll result below:

Well, ARMY, we will have a dekko at the BTS members in the LA concert that will be held in LA.