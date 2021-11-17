BTS ARMY, most of you would be shipping OT7 as you are loyal fans of the world's most popular boy band. But there are a few exceptions in every case, don't you think? As in, you would have a special corner for one or more members, won't you? Well, today we are declaring the results on one of our BTS polls. A couple of weeks ago, we had asked you, ARMY, to tell us which shipper you are. And you have answered. And we must say, what a thunderous response we have got too. Let's check out who amongst Namjin, SOPE, VMin, Taekook, VMinKook, NamKook, JiKook, JinKook, 2Seok, YoonMin, TaeGi and TaeJin has ARMY picked. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS World Official Twitter account suspended, Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release date out and more
Taehyung and Jungkook - Taekook - WINNER
Taekook aka Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook has got a whopping majority of 42% of the votes. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook REVEALED his favourite song and left the members and ARMY in a shock
RM and Jin - Namjin
Namjin aka Kim Namjoon and Kim Seokjin got 8% of the votes.
Suga and J-Hope - SOPE
SOPE aka Suga and J-Hope got 5% of the votes.
Jimin and Taehyung - VMin
VMin aka Taehyung and Jimin got 12% of the votes.
Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - VMinKook
VMinKook aka Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook's trio got about 20% of the votes.
RM and Jungkook - Namkook
NamKook aka Namjoon and Jungkook got 1%
Jimin and Jungkook - Jikook
JiKook aka Jimin and Kook the two naughty kids of BTS got 4% of the votes.
Jin and Jungkook - JinKook
JinKook aka Jin and Jungkook got 4% of the votes as well.
Jin and J-Hope - 2Seok
2Seok aka Seokjin and Jung Hoseok got 1% of the votes.
Suga and Jimin - YoonMin
Yoonmin aka Min Yoongi and Park Jimin got 2% of the votes.
Suga and V - TaeGi
On the other hand, TaeGi aka Taehyung-Yoongi got 1% of the votes.
V and Jin - TaeJin
TaeJin aka Taehyung-Jin got 1% of the votes too. Check out the poll result below:
Well, ARMY, we will have a dekko at the BTS members in the LA concert that will be held in LA.
