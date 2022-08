Kim Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. On top of that, she's filthy rich, with most of her wealth being inherited. Those aspects about her often make the world forget that she's also an individual deep within just as any of, with feelings and desires and problems, similar to all of us. This side of Kim Kardashian again came to the fore when she broke up with Pete Davidson, her last boyfriend, and now word is spreading that she's keen to date non-celebs through crowdsourcing. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Brahmastra goes to Hollywood, Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian in legal trouble and more

Kim Kardashian apparently crowdsourcing potential boyfriends

As per a report in E News, Kim Kardashian is keen to move on from Pete Davidson and her friends as also her sisters are constantly trying to set her up. However the report further states that this time, Kim is looking to mix things up and explore the dating world with non-celebrities, preferrably someone much older than her last boyfriend, who was 28 years of age, as she's now seeking maturity and understanding in a man – someone who supports her way of life and doesn't interfere in her decisions. In fact, it's being said that she's now even ready to crowdsource potential boyfriends, and it wouldn't be a problem given how desirable most men find her. So, what are you waiting for? Try your luck if you've always dreamed on going on a date with Kim Kardashian. Also Read - Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone in HOT SOUP, accused of violating water restrictions in drought-stricken California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not getting back together

Post Kim Kardashian's breakup with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, it was being speculated in Hollywood news circles that she and ex-husband Kanye West may get back together and some sources also claimed that the latter was hopeful of the same. However, other sources have now revealed that Kim told whoever broached the subject before her that she's absolutely certain of rekindling her romance with Kanye and in fact, is happy to see him with his new girlfriend. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian's Paris robber 'blames her', Allu Arjun-Armaan Malik collab with K-Pop band TRI.BE, Scott Disick sustains minor injuries in car crash and more