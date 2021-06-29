Want to join the official BTS club? Here's how much you need to pay for the membership

In a very shot span of time, we saw the K-pop band BTS aka Bangtan Boys becoming the global sensation. While they garnered universal appreciation for their tracks Dynamite, Butter and others, you can't deny that ARMY (that's what BTS fan called) is one of the reasons behind their success as they make sure that band's every song creates right amount of buzz on social media before its release and trends on every platform post their premiere. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook savagely picks on Jin for being five years older than him in this hilarious throwback video

For the unversed, BTS has an official fan club and the members of this club has the added perks of exclusive merchandises. While this global fan club has millions of followers, we show you the process of cost of becoming the member of this club. To enter the fan club, you need to have a Weverse and Paypal account. They take monthly fee from members for the exclusive perks, including a mobile membership card. Fans can choose different tiers of the official club from the Weverse app.

The fan club charges based on the tiers and subscription options you choose. According to Elite Daily, it's "$22-$150 for the cost of membership, depending on which package you choose." With regular membership, subscribers have the perk to enjoy exclusive content of the BTS members, including pictures and videos, posted to Weverse. These fans also have the option to select pre-sale codes for BTS concerts through which they can choose the best seats of BTS concerts. There is a special package called "ARMY Membership: Merch Pack" where the subscribers gets cool goodies of the band 4 times a year. Fans from across the globe can join this club.