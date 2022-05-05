Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing a comedy set during the streaming giant's Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles last night. And comedian seized the opportunity to take a sly dig at his Oscars 2022 slapgate involving . The Pursuit of Happyness actor hit the headlines because of the incident at the Oscars where he assaulted comedian Chris Rock after the latter made fun of Smith's wife 's bald head. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS’ SUGA to produce PSY's song That That, Johnny Depp DENIES putting a cigarette out on Amber Heard and more

A video footage circulated during Dave Chappelle's comedy set shows a man rushing on to the stage and tackling the performer to the ground. The attacker was seen getting up and trying to run off stage before he was caught and tackled by what appeared to be security personnel and members of Chappelle's team. After the attack, Chris joined Dave on stage to check if he's alright and quipped, "Was that Will Smith?", which was followed by a loud cheer and applause from the audience.

Take a look.

After Chapelle got attacked, Chris Rock came on stage and hit us with possibly the joke of the year “was that Will Smith?” pic.twitter.com/ldWQ3h0eln — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 4, 2022

After the Oscars 2022 slap incident, Will took to Instagram to apologise to Chris. The actor has been banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. He had won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

Post the incident, Will was spotted at the Mumbai airport. His visit to India has assumed significance in light of reports of Smith's marital troubles. Reports said that Will was in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru, following the incident at the Oscars. He was seen interacting and laughing with people around. As per reports, he was staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu.