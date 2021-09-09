WHAT! BTS boys beat Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth to become the most loved artists on Twitter

BTS have a massive and crazy fan following on social media. Social Media fan following has now become very important for every celebrity. It is a platform for them where they interact with their fans. They can share their details and keep their fans updated about what is happening in their lives. TechShielder recently gathered resources and shared a list of the most loved and most trolled celebs on Twitter. The toppers in the list were Reese Witherspoon and two of MCU's fan favourite actors Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. However, it is BTS who is first in the list beating them all. As per TechShielder Reese got a 69% share of positive tweets, followed by Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who has a 63% share of positive tweets. Also Read - BTS: From Jimin fainting to Suga’s stomach surgery – 5 times the Bangtan Boys gave major health scares to ARMY

Lastly, Chris Evans, aka Captain America, is in third place with 62%. The boyband BTS beat all three of them and secured the top position. They have got 73% of positive tweets. The other celebs on the list also included British food writer and television cook show host Nigella Lawson, along with television personality Paris Hilton. They also shared the most trolled singers on Twitter and Demi Lovato topped the charts with 41% of the tweets being negative. Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez took 2nd and 3rd place. Kristen Bell and Tom Holland topped the charts of the most trolled actors with 39% and 38% respectively.

Talking about BTS, it is known that Grammy Award Winning star Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with BTS for the remix version of Butter. The song released on August 27 and was after a court battle that Megan could manage to get a green signal for this remix. The song has been loved by the audience and this collaboration turned out to be a huge hit.