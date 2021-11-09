BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has a crazy fan following. People love him for his music and his killer looks. However, another thing we all should learn from him is his confidence. A few years ago, RM had a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Well, it is quite embarrassing when such a thing happens but RM handled the situation with elegance and dignity. He did not let that thing appear in his performance. He in fact fixed it right there on the stage like a total pro. He simply pulled his zipper up on the stage on national television. Yes, he actually did it. As soon as RM figured that he was flying low, his response definitely shows why he is such an amazing performer. Also Read - BTS: Suga treats ARMY with a stunning selfie; J-Hope calls him a 'cute villian'

This happened in 2019 during the Seoul Music Awards. The group was nominated for a few awards. When the group was performing their mega-hit Idol, RM noticed that his zipper was down. Instead of getting disturbed or scared, he in fact made no effort to hide it and even zipped it up while making it seem like a part of the choreography. It was so professionally executed that you will barely even notice it in the video. But a few of the fans noticed it and the video of RM went viral. However, that was not enough. Yes, comedy began when RM not just zipped his fly on air, but even shared it with his Jin and Suga hyungs very casually.

Look at him explaining to yoonjin how he pulled it off live skskskskkkkkk pic.twitter.com/0dYEqidd5n — Grammy nominated BTS//Semi-Hia (@MoonChild_Jeon) January 16, 2019

Well, RM is truly the coolest and this incident proves it. We definitely have loved the way RM calmly handled the situation without hiding or getting disturbed by what had happened. This is something we all should learn from him.