What? BTS' V walks and talks in his sleep! Band members reveal Kim Taehyung's weird habits

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe thanks to his amazing singing and dancing skills. But apart from that, the talented star also know how to surprise his band members and ARMY with his weird habits. In the past, Kim has revealed some of his unusual habits and now his members have revealed some of the quirks of V, which will definitely make you laugh out loud. While V himself revealed in an interview with E Now, that earlier he didn't had a great voice as he said, “My vocal teacher used to scold me because of how I sang,” his bandmates have revealed that he walks and talks in his sleep. The members said that V is "loud and clear" when he talks in his sleep. Also Read - BTS Festa 2021: Septet's test to check how well the band members know each other gets hilarious reactions from ARMY

Sharing another incident, bandmates revealed that Kim once asked J-Hope to order food at late night and the next day he completely forgot about it. V also grabs the limelight for his eating habits as his colleagues revealed that dieting is difficult when Kim is around. Explaining it with example, they shared an incident when some of the members were on diet, V chocolate bread and started eating in front of them just to tease. Also Read - BTS: A cute and funny cat version of Butter is taking the internet by storm – see reactions

Speaking about his another habit, members revealed that V loves to distribute stuff but there's a twist. He has the habit of gifting members but he gives that things, which he doesn't need anymore. Well, these habits of V definitely shows that there is still a innocent child in him, which is rare in these days. Bangtan Boys are currently riding high on the monstrous success of Butter, which has turned out to be a global chartbuster. Also Read - Not Seoul, BTS members actually belong to these cities! Know here