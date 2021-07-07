When BTS' J-Hope cited examples of Amanda Seyfried, Shim Euddeum and Tinashe to describe his ideal type of girl

The BTS has been one of the most talked about K-Pop groups in the music industry. They are among the few ones who have achieved a global success, be it with their music or style files. But when it comes to talking about their love life or romantic relationships, there have been various rumours about the band members RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Suga since they have managed to keep their lives private. However, it was once when J-Hope had openly spoken about his dating history and what he looks for in a girl and more. Also Read - Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet and more Hollywood celebrities who lost out on iconic characters by rejecting THESE movies – view pics

During an episode of BTS' Rookie King, J-Hope talked about his ex-girlfriend and being heartbroken after she left him for another man. He revealed that he comforted in Dynamic Duo's Solo song and his nostalgic smile while speaking about his past memory spoke a thousand words.

J-Hope also revealed the various qualities is looks for in a girl adding that personality is more important than looks for him. Talking about his ideal girl, J-Hope said that she is a girl who would take care of others and good at cooking, someone who is interested in books and a thinker, and someone who would pay attention to him and nobody else.

He also cited examples of American actress Amanda Seyfried, Korean fitness model Shim Euddeum and American singer and songwriter Tinashe to describe his ideal type.

Meanwhile, the Korean boy band BTS' summer tune Butter continues its glorious run on the global stage. The song has now completed six weeks in a row as a chartbuster on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to MRC data, Butter amassed 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up by two per cent, to dominate the music scene with their longest reigning number one song to date. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were Time's Entertainer of the Year 2020.