BTS group is known for their impressive singing and dancing skills. But apart from that the Bangtan Boys are also known for their enviable and handsome looks that make girls of every girl go weak in the knees. Their stylish attire and outfits often win ARMY's hearts. Not just their fans, a BTS member had even left an NYPD officer star-struck merely with his sheer presence.

The incident happened during one of their events in the New York City last year. The BTS members were loaded with security personnels as they had control their fans who were waiting in large numbers to catch a glimpse of them. Among them, there was also this iconic NYPD officer who just couldn't take her eyes off Hobi when he just walked past her.

In the viral video, the officer was seen trying to hold the crowd as the BTS members started leaving. When J-Hope walked by, the officer's eyes got glued to him and didn't leave his sight until he was out of the frame. Her priceless reaction proved that J-Hope can hypnotise anyone with his unavoidable charm.

Take a look.

the police officer's reaction when hoseok passed by just SENDS— ? pic.twitter.com/GzRQ9IoziU — Liane⁷❀ Jo day! (@unotaehyung) February 22, 2021

Not just that, J-Hope is often called as the most fashionable band member by the fans. During the appearance of BTS on The Tonight Show Starring , the host asked the handsome hunk, "Haven’t heard enough from J-Hope! Is it true that you consider yourself the most fashionable member?" To which, he replied, "Yeah, I’m wearing nice clothing and short pants, and slippers with socks, yeah!"

While J-Hope has been making millions smiles with his amazing performances, the rapper said that the band members are hoping to win a Grammy award next year.