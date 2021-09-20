When BTS' Jungkook pretended to be a cameraman in an 'Epic' hide-and-seek game with Aston Kutcher â€“ watch here

BTS members have appeared on many talk shows. Once they appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and had a gala time along with fellow guest Aston Kutcher. We have stumbled upon a video from the sets wherein we see them playing hide-and-seek with Aston and James Corden. While the seven members of BTS had to go and hide, Aston and James had to hunt them. The video is super entertaining to say the least.

All the BTS members picked up cool spots to hide. RM hid behind the curtains, Jin stationed himself in photobooth. Suga hides in the production team. He tries to pretend to be one of them but his hair gives away. But the best place chosen to hide is by Jungkook. While everyone went and found out places to hide, Jungkook stood right in front of James and Aston and yet was the last one to be discovered. He pretended to be the cameraman. It was RM who gave away Jungkook's location.

Fans are convinced with this that Jungkook is the most creative mind of the BTS. A comment read, "I think Jungkook is a pro in this game ....literally camouflaging himself in the set....he is OP!" Another comment read, "This shows how much jungkooks mind is creative he is talented in everything." One more comment on this video read, "Jungkook.....played it in EPIC way!!! Literally nonbody would've found him if RM didn't helped." Watch it here.