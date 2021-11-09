When BTS member V invited Wooga Squad over for a sleepover but asked them to sleep together in one room

BTS member V's bond with Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy has always won the hearts of ARMY across the world. While this group call themselves the 'Wooga Squad', a few years back, they had spoken about their emotional bond and love for each other. In 2019, Park Hyung-sik told Sports Seoul that V had invited the squad for a sleepover but asked them to sleep together in room. Also Read - Whoa! BTS Jin's Jirisan OST Yours is all set to tie up with Adele's Easy On Me; fans say 'Never thought we'd be seeing Seokjin and Adele competing on the charts....MASSIVE'

"(Wooga Squad) once got together at V's house. He must have liked having us around because he told us all to sleepover in one room and go home the next morning," said Park Hyung-sik. "There was only one bed in the room so we were all taken aback, but I said yes and that led to everyone else saying yes, too. Since he's busy with his schedules, it's really hard for us to meet, so that's why we made that effort. He then left for work at 4 a.m. the next morning," he added. Well, we can say that this cute of bond, will make teary-eyed with a big smile on the face.

Meanwhile, V and BTS members are gearing up for the for their first in-person concert post pandemic, which is set to take place on November 27 and 28 at California's SoFi Stadium. The concert is titled, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE'.