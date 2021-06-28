When BTS member V showed his magnanimous side by helping a woman and little girl who had tripped at the airport – watch video

Apart from their singing and dancing skills, BTS band aka Bangtan Boys have also garnered praises for their sweet and kind gestures for their fans and users on social media. To give an example of that, we take you to an incident of 2019, when BTS arrived at Incheon International Airport. As the group made their ways, we saw fans getting excited and because of that a woman tripped. BTS member V took a stop and made sure she gets time to back on her feet. While guards were helping the woman, even V offered his hand to help. Also Read - BTS' mandatory military enlistment will be postponed if the Bangtan Boys fulfil THIS criterion; says Korean govt

Not only that, he also noticed a small girl, who was surrounded by the crowd. He came and stayed by her side until her mother arrived. Well, we definitely can't get enough of V's kindness. The performer often shares some inspirational fun throwback stories as he recently said how he was in his elementary school, his friend had invited him for his birthday party once but gave him the wrong location. "I didn't know where to go, so I waited outside for three hours with the gift certificate while trying to figure out where I should go. I went there and gave him the present, and I said, 'It's time for me to go home now, so I'm going to leave.' and left. I remember crying so hard as I walked home," said BTS' V.

He added, "It was actually revealed later that he was extremely jealous of me. After some time had passed, he confessed that he was jealous because I got along so well with our friends. Honestly, it was something that happened in elementary school, and we were still young. He sincerely apologized to me around two years later. We had been awkward for a while because of that incident, but because he apologized sincerely to me, I thanked him."