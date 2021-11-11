When BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung landed outside an ARMY's house and she didn't even notice

The K-pop superband BTS members RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V, J-Hope are known for surprising and treating their ARMY by giving an insight into their starry lives. They often interact with their fans through social media and answer their queries. However, there was a time when BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung accidentally landed outside an ARMY's house and she didn't even notice the Bangtoy Boy was there. Also Read - This bride Army takes her love for BTS to the next level; incorporates the K-Pop band as a theme into her wedding - view pics

In 2016, V lost in Sweden during the first season of BTS' web series Bon Voyage. When BTS members decided to take a trip to Sweden, V arrived late and ended up boarding the wrong bus and lost his way. But Taehyung being Taehyung, decided to explore the Swedish countryside solo and make the most of his leisure time.

During his short trip, V ended up visiting an ARMY's house and even clicked a few pictures with the scenic backdrop. The fan realised what had happened and uploaded a picture of hers posing the same as Taehyung did at the location. It also happened to be ARMY Selca Day.

The fan decided to let the people know that V was just a few mitres away from her and she missed meeting and greeting him. "When Taehyung was literally outside my house and I didn't notice," she captioned the image.

V had recently injured his leg and will perform sitting on a chair for the band's virtual gig. "V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.

"As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health," read the statement issued by the band's label, Big Hit Music.

Following the online event, BTS will have its first in-person concerts in Los Angeles in two years next month. BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, with all tickets already sold out.