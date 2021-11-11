Global K-pop stars BTS is known for their music, style statements, goofiness and their individual unique charm. BTS ARMY has been very supportive and inquisitive about the seven boys and their lives. There are times when the boys expressed their ideal woman-type and dating life, etc, sending ARMY into a tizzy. And that brings us to the time when BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung candidly confessed about his dating life and the love confessions he received. Also Read - BTS: Only Jimin and THIS member use their real names – any guesses?

For the baby ARMY (new BTS ARMY), it so happened that the Bangtan Boys had made an appearance in Super Junior Shindong's ShimShimTaPa in 2013. And during the episode, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was asked whether he has dated anyone. The Most Handsome Man confessed that he indeed dated. And ARMY, guess when he dated? It was when he was in the first grade. Can you imagine?

An initially, a sceptical V wasn't ready to speak about it as it involved a messaging app. However, when prodded about it as the app no longer existed, he continued. The Permission To Dance crooner, BTS V, revealed that he would chat on a messenger app with a lot of girls. He said that they would also confess their love for each other by chatting online. The Sweet Night singer revealed that he didn't date for a long time as it was just a messenger app. He also added that he got a lot of love confessions while he was using the app. The My Universe singer revealed that he and his classmates would confess and date for a while. He did that till first grade.

Since he was very popular, V revealed that a lot of people would confess their feelings for him on the app. However, he never received a love confession face-to-face. Aww!

Recently, V had grabbed headlines when he was linked to a business magnate President of Paradise Group, Phillip Jeon's daughter, Joanna Chun. HYBE had released a statement saying that the President and V were just acquaintances. V had rubbished the claims in his own way.