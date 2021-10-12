When Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson revealed how her menstrual cycle is ruining her life and said, 'My b***s are like eight times the size they normally are'

Hollywood beauty, , who garnered global popularity for her portrayal of Anastasia in romantic erotic drama Fifty Shades of Grey, had once grabbed the headlines when she opened about her menstrual cycle and how it's ruining her life. While talking to Instyle Magazine in 2019, Dakota said, “If I’m honest, my hormonal changes during my menstrual cycle are ruining my life. Every month. It’s unbelievable. It’s really fucking amazing. I can’t get a grip on it. I’m like, what? Every time, I’m totally scandalized about what happens to my body and my brain. It’s unbelievable. My b***s are like eight times the size they normally are.” Also Read - 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson's tasselled gown at the Venice Film Festival will leave you mesmerised – view pics

She added, "'It's really a traumatic thing and it happens every month, I just can't get used to it." Revealing how painful period has made her difficult to find the right birth control pills, she asserted, "It's really, really insane. It's also very tricky to figure out what type of birth control you're meant to be on, and if it's even healthy."

Earlier, Dakota had said that she has struggled with depression since she was a teenager. In an interview with Marie Claire, the Fifty Shades star opened up about her experience with depression.

"I've struggled with depression since I was young -- since I was 15 or 14," she said, adding: "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, oh, this is a thing I can fall into. I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem," she said. The actress also noted that her brain "moves at a million miles per minute", saying, "I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy."