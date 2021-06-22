BTS: When Jungkook called Jin 'old' and the latter showed his energetic side to prove him wrong – watch video

The handsome hunk and multi-talented performer, Jungkook, who is the youngest member of BTS, often loves to tease the elder members of the group, especially Jin, who is the eldest of them. In a recent interview with NTV‘s Music Blood, we saw Jungkook teasing Jin, which left everyone in splits. In the Butter track, we see members forming the ARMY word as a tribute to fans. In that, we see Jungkook and Jin making the word 'A.' When asked whether making this form was difficult, Jungkook said that it was not that difficult, but Jin's 'old age made things a 'little unstable.' Also Read - BTS: Jimin's reaction to ARMY who watched their online concert through piracy is winning hearts

This statement of Jungkook, left Jin in disbelief. Soon, we saw the eldest member getting up energetically and making 'A' with Jungkook. Well, the camaraderie between the members is definitely a treat to watch for ARMY.

Apart from teasing BTS members, Jungkook is known for giving hilarious replies to fans on social media. One of the users once asked him, "Jungkook-ah, noona is in her third year of high school but can I call you oppa?" To this, he replied, "Noona". Once a fan asked him if he was a fairy. To this, Jungkook responded saying, "No, I am a human". Another fan once asked him, "Jungkook-ah, if a really pretty female student appears in front of you on the first day of school, what will you do?" To this, the singer replied, "I'd just go by." Damn, that's savage, isn't it? It is not for no reason that Jungkook is called King of Savage. If his social media savageness is not enough, he has also crooned a song called Savage Love.