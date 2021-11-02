When Suga revealed he is against re-recording any of BTS songs and the reason behind it

The K-pop sensation BTS is known for churning out global hits that continue to make waves in the international music markets. This year, the septet released two songs Butter and Permission To Dance that went on to top the Billboard Hit list for many consecutive weeks after their release. So when the Bangton Boys were asked if they would like to re-record any of the previous hits, Suga didn't hesitate in saying that he is against re-recording. Also Read - Hey BTS Army, did you know what happened when V took his first flight eight years ago? This is relatable AF

In their recent interview with Vanity Fair, the BTS members were asked to play a game of 'How Well Does BTS Know Each Other'. In the BTS Game Show video, each member took the hot seat while the remaining band members were asked to predict his answer to the questions.

When Suga was asked, 'If you could re-record one song, which would it be?' RM raised his hand and said, 'there are none', to which Suga agreed. "Because I think that even though we may feel regret, even that, it's all part of the process," Suga explained.

The rapper and producer added that re-recording a song doesn't give you the vibe that the original song that initially offers you. "You can see that with songs from abroad, say, you upload a song onto SoundCloud, it goes viral, and then they re-record the song… It doesn’t have the same vibe as the original,” he said adding, "That’s why for me, I rather leave the original track as it is.”

Meanwhile, BTS are officially members of the Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' after breaking 23 records in 2021. "The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame," Guinness World Records announced in a statement.

Among the records celebrated by Guinness are: most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours ('Butter', 11.04 million), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (for 'Butter', 3.9 million, which replaced their previous record for 'Dynamite'), most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's digital song sales chart ('Dynamite', 18 weeks), most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours ('Butter'), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ('Butter', 108,200,000 times), most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000), most followed music group on Instagram, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group, according to Billboard.com.