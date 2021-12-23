Whoa! BTS' Jin breaks PSY’s Gangnam Style record with his Super Tuna

As a gang, BTS is rock solid. They make for a perfect squad. Their music is a hit and their fans desperately wait for their songs to launch. But even as individual artistes, they are quite great. The recent example of their success is BTS member Jin's song Super Tuna. It was on his birthday that Jin surprised all his fans by dropping a cool song titled Super Tuna. It is his solo creation which was released on BTS' YouTube channel. This song is creating and breaking records now. Jin has now even surpassed PSY and his Gangam Style. Also Read - OMG! BTS member Jungkook admits being ‘greedy’ – deets inside

The song Super Tuna that has Jin pulling off some cute but crazy dance moves has surpassed 35 million views. Not just that, this song has been trending on number one position for 16 long days. He has become the first K-pop solo artist to rule the #1 Worldwide YouTube Music category spot for 16 days. Earlier, this record was held by PSY's Gangam Style. Now Super Tuna is above Gangam Style and all the fans of Jin are rejoicing this achievement. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra reacts to divorce rumours, Spider Man No Way Home retains grip on box office, BTS' V gets huge compliment from Coldplay and more

After the song Super Tuna was out, ARMY started up with a challenge on social media. Fans started dropping videos showcasing their weird and funny fish dance steps. However, Jin was left embarrassed with this. On WeVerse he made a post that read, "No guys, don’t do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn’t even plan. No, I’m so embarrassed…If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse." Lol. Watch Super Tuna here: Also Read - BTS’ RM watched reality show 'Street Girls Fighter' and here's how he reacted