Whoa! BTS Jin's Jirisan OST Yours is all set to tie up with Adele's Easy On Me; fans say 'Never thought we'd be seeing Seokjin and Adele competing on the charts....MASSIVE'

BTS fans are raving about Jin's OST for the K-Drama Jirisan which is titled Yours. It is a ballad and Kim Seokjin has done full justice to the melodious song with a rendition that is packed with emotion. Given his formal training as an actor, he did an impeccable job. The song is on the number one position in 91 countries on the iTunes chart. Kim Seokjin aka Jin looks all set to beat or tie up with Adele's Easy On Me that is reigning over 95 countries. The top four places are all held by BTS songs. This is a huge feat by Jin as the song Yours has hardly been promoted by BigHit or the makers of the K-Drama. Let us take a look at some of the records that Jin's Yours from Jirisan made in the first 24 hours... Also Read - Has Adele shaved her hair off for her next album? — view pic

It had a No.1 debut on the Worldwide iTunes chart in over 80 countries. This includes countries like the US, UK, Australia where English is the first language. It is a huge feat to debut on No. 1 in the US. Almost all the major nations across the continents come in that list. Previously, it was Kim Taehyung aka V's Sweet Night that reached the top place on the US iTunes chart. Also Read - Adele’s former fitness trainer reveals how the Oscar and Grammy winner lost a whopping 45 kg

The top four places are by BTS songs like Butter, Film Out, Permission To Dance and My Universe (BTS X Coldplay). After them it is Adele who is reigning over 95 nations. Jin is now on the second place just behind Adele's Easy On Me. So, it is the top K-Pop solo song on the chart for 2021. He is also the leading Asian solo artist on the charts. If we consider how hard Kim Seokjin worked to be known for his vocals this feels extremely heart-warming. Fans have pointed out on how proud they are to see him on the same level as Adele. He is a huge fan of the singer. Some even want a collab between Adele and Jin in the coming days. Check out tweets of proud fans... Also Read - Singer Adele files for a divorce from Simon Konecki five months after parting ways

Music critics have hailed Kim Seokjin's silver voice. They feel he has the most stable vocals in BTS when he is just singing. We have seen how good he is with harmonizing when they sing live. This success is warming the hearts of ARMY and Seokjin fans! BTS is all set to perform with Megan Thee Stallion at the AMAs in November. Post that, they have concerts in Los Angeles.