Whoa! BTS Jin's Jirisan OST Yours is all set to tie up with Adele's Easy On Me; fans say 'Never thought we'd be seeing Seokjin and Adele competing on the charts....MASSIVE'

Whoa! BTS Jin's Jirisan OST Yours is next only to Adele's Easy On Me on the worldwide iTunes chart. Fans of BTS and Kim Seokjin are raving about how Mr Worldwide Handsome has come so far in his musical journey