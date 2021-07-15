Will BTS follow the same energetic and upbeat tunes like Butter and Permission to Dance for their future songs? RM spills the beans

The popular K-pop band, BTS aka Bangtan Boys recently spoke about future plans including concerts and other stuffs on the Zach Sang Show. Talking about their upcoming songs, show host Zach Sang asked the group, "We are slowly journeying our way through the ‘Butter’ era as you release ‘Permission to Dance.’ Do these two songs kinda set up a sonic tone for what’s to come?" Also Read - BTS: Jin calls band leader RM a 'Hulk' in latest interview - here are some buffed up pics of Kim Namjoon that will make you sweat

RM gave a detailed answer to the host as he replied, "Actually, I hate to answer ‘I don’t know for the question’ but the thing is that we really don’t know. When we firstly came to Billboard in 2017, we [thought] that the Love Yourself era, that’s the direction, that’s the way we should walk for like half a decade or four–five years. But it ended really soon, like in two years. And then we had another era called Map of the Soul and then we had another era called ‘Dynamite.’ And then we had this pandemic, we had ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance.’" Also Read - What! BTS has never met Ed Sheeran despite collaborating on two songs? Check their shocking confession

He revealed that the group believes in taking one step at a time and asserted, "I don’t know [what our future songs will sound like] because every choice and every release is our best result and the best direction that we’re currently going on. So I think every moment is the best that we can do and the best direction that we can pick." Also Read - Big Hit Music's clarification on BTS and Coldplay collaboration for My Universe will break Army's hearts

During one of the recent interviews, Suga predicted that band's latest track Permission to Dance's will replace their previous released song Butter which is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. Well, we certainly expect that to happen with craze of the energetic track across the world.