Will BTS get military exemption or not? Decision to be taken by April-end: Report

BTS' military enlistment has been a sensitive issue. It has been the talk of the town ever since BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - debuted in 2013. Over the years since their debut, their military enlistment has often been talked about. And as they grow older, the issue gets highlighted more often. Recently, Jin and HYBE CCO had opened up on the military enlistment. It was revealed that they had left the decision to the lawmakers since the bill to make amends in the military service act has been in process. And now, reports have surfaced that decision on the military service enlistment of the biggest boyband BTS will be taken by this month's end. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Blackpink and Squid Game fans tease Anupam Tripathi about Lisa Manoban after seeing his latest set of pics

Rep. Seong Il Jong, the secretary of the People's Power of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee told MBC Radio that the decision to review BTS' enlistment would be made in the National Assembly session in April. Talking about whether BTS would make a special case or not, he said, "the Democratic Party of Korea is moving more proactively. The government has a will to deal with it as soon as possible," reports allkpop.com. He added that Grammy Awards are not included in the 42 contests that allow individuals to get an exemption from military services. He added that their national contribution also matters. BTS had had a huge impact on the Korean economy. Also Read - BTS: Indian band The Nineteen sing Bangtan Boys' 4 iconic hits; ARMY you MUST-WATCH this

Just a couple of hours ago, in an interview, Kim Young-jun, a professor at the Korean National Defence University revealed the exemptions policy and enlistment policy in South Korea. He revealed that men have to enlist in the army or marine for 21 months, 23-months in the navy and 24-month in the air forces. Until now, only Olympic gold medallists and prominent classical artists are exempted from the military serives. He added that this exemption currently does not include actors and singers. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Fan threatens to sue BTS member Suga, Britney Spears announces pregnancy and more

There's also a buzz that BTS might have to enlist in the military for about 4 weeks. However, nothing has been confirmed. Earlier, HYBE CCO, Lee Jin-Hyung had said, "The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the agency. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company."