and are a lot in news currently. It all started with Oscars 2022. joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness and Will Smith could not control his anger. He walked up to the stage and punched Chris Rock in the face. Later, Will Smith even apologised to Chris Rock at Academy and on social media. Jada Pinkett Smith then penned about 'healing' and 'dealing' with the situation. Amidst this, rumours of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce also made headlines.

It is being rumoured that there is trouble in their paradise. More than often, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have confessed that they are in an open relationship. Now, some reports are suggesting that Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly had an affair and that could have added to Will Smith's frustration. However, there is no confirmation on this whatsoever. Chris Rock and Jada worked together in Madagascar films and were said to be on friendly terms.

Will Smith and Chris Rock met on the sets of Prince of Bel-Air and since then they have shared a very good bond. In fact, Chris Rock had once even stated that Chris Rock was off-limits for him when it comes to comedy. However, in 2016, at Oscars, Chris Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith as she participated in #OscarsSoWhite boycott. He had said, "Jada said she's not coming, protest. I was like, 'Isn't she on a TV show?' Jada's going to boycott the Oscars?" adding "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting 's panties. I wasn't invited!" Once again at Oscars 2022, he made fun of Jada and all hell broke loose. In his apology, Will Smith said, "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. 'I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."