has been in the news for the past few weeks for all the wrong reasons. At Oscars 2022, the actor went on stage and slapped for making fun of his wife 's health condition. Later, he apologised about it on social media, but reportedly the incident has affected his professional and personal life. Recently, there were reports that Will and Jada might head for a divorce. It is said that there were problems between the couple but things went worse after the slapgate.

Well, if the divorce actually happens, it will affect Will's net worth. A source told Heat magazine, "Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now. If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law."

"It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did.... Will obviously doesn't want that, but there is only so much he can take," the source added.

Well, while apologising about the slap incident at Oscars, Will had shared on Instagram, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”