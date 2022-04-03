Will Smith and Chris Rock have not stopped making headlines ever since their infamous slapgate scandal at Oscars 2022. While it has left Hollywood and also the rest of the world divided, Will Smith finally took cognizance for his unjustified actions, deciding to voluntarily step down as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The decision comes in light of the Academy Panel already initiating a probe and contemplating what action needs to be taken against the superstar for walking on stage and physically assaulting presenter and comedian Chris Rock over a joke. Also Read - SHOCKING! Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela detained by cops with Rahul Sipligunj after drug-bust raid at pub – deets inside

Will Smith's statement read: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

If one were to jog their memory, it would be recalled that during his Best Actor Oscar acceptance speech, Will had mentioned the advise fellow Oscar winner and Hollywood superstar after he had physically assaulted Chris Rock. "Denzel told me, 'At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you,'" the actor said. So, what else did Denzel tell him. Well, the 2-time Oscar winner and blockbuster star himself has revealed it now.

Revealing it to Variety, Denzel Washington said that there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ Conversely, according to the actor, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because you're trying to do something right, and similarly, he felt that the devil got a hold of Will that night.

Acknowledging the aforementioned statement from the actor, the Academy board replied, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

Prior to said resignation, had issued an overdue apology to via Instagram and has also accepted to comply with whatever consequences the Academy panel decides after their disciplinary probe.