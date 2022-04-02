Will Smith and Chris Rock have not stopped making headlines ever since their infamous slapgate scandal at Oscars 2022. While it has left Hollywood and also the rest of the world divided, Will Smith has now finally taking cognizance for his unjustified actions, deciding to voluntarily step down as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The decision comes in light of the Academy Panel already initiating a probe and contemplating what action needs to be taken against the superstar for walking on stage and physically assaulting presenter and comedian Chris Rock over a joke. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: Karan Kundrra schools media for invading Tejasswi Prakash's privacy, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Namaste America details out and more

Will Smith's statement reads: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Acknowledging his statement the Academy board replied, "We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Prior to the aforementioned resignation, had issued an overdue apology to via Instagram and has also accepted to comply with whatever consequences the Academy panel decides after their disciplinary probe.