Will Smith and Chris Rock have not stopped making headlines ever since their infamous slapgate scandal at Oscars 2022. While it has left Hollywood and also the rest of the world divided, Will Smith finally took cognizance for his unjustified actions, deciding to voluntarily step down as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The decision comes in light of the Academy Panel already initiating a probe and contemplating what action needs to be taken against the superstar for walking on stage and physically assaulting presenter and comedian Chris Rock over a joke.

Will Smith's statement read: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Despite all this, it appears that the King Richard superstar's career could be in for a serious nosedive and he may even need to take a sabbatical from Hollywood for a certain amount of time if veteran Hollywood publicist Michael Levine is to be believed. The thing is, if Michael Levine opines something, people tend to pay heed since his client list in the past of included King of Pop Michael Jackson, former president Bill Clinton, musician David Bowie and comedian Dave Chappelle.

CBC News revealed Michael Levine's thoughts on the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate controversy, where he said that Will Smith's stock, at least for the short term, isn't looking good and people might be unwilling to invest in him now. According to Levine, what the actor has done doesn't constitute a bullet that grazed his tiny left toe. but rather, one close to the heart, which is why nobody might be willing to raise their hand right at this moment in time and make a Will Smith movie.

Acknowledging the aforementioned statement from the actor, the Academy board replied, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

Prior to said resignation, had issued an overdue apology to via Instagram and has also accepted to comply with whatever consequences the Academy panel decides after their disciplinary probe.