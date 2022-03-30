Oscars 2022 will be known for how Will Smith walked up on stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock for joking about Jada-Pinkett Smith's bald head. While many feel that the King Richard actor did it as he could not bear the joke at the expense of his wife who is battling auto-immune disorder. But Ace Ventura star Jim Carrey is upset with Will Smith and fuming at the Hollywood crowd that gave him a standing ovation when he was announced as the Best Actor for King Richard. Also Read - John Abraham REFUSES to comment on The Kashmir Files; calls a journalist 'dumb'

Jim Carrey said he was "sickened" by the standing ovation. He told CBS' Gayle King, "Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore." He said that Will Smith should have been escorted out of the Oscars ceremony after he smacked Chris Rock. When Gayle King said that Chris Rock declined to file a formal police complaint, Jim Carrey said it was only because he did not want the "hassle" of a formal legal proceeding. Also Read - RRR day 5 box office collection: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film continues its terrific run; rakes in around Rs 15-16 cr on Tuesday

Jim Carrey said he would have filed a case of USD 200 million on Will Smith because the such an incident would stay fresh in people's minds forever. It is like an insult that would last for a very long time. Jim Carrey said it would have been okay if he had yelled from the audience or said something on Twitter. He told Gayle, " But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words." Also Read - RRR box office collection day 5 early estimates: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film stays stable on its first Tuesday

Jim Carrey said he had no personal grudges on Will Smith. But he felt that incident happened out of a moment of frustration. He said it took away the limelight from the other winners of the show. Later, Will Smith issued a formal apology to Chris Rock on social media. He wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."