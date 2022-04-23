Hollywood is rife with gossip that Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith are heading for one of the ugliest divorces ever. This has happened after the Oscars 2022 slap incident. Insiders say that the equation between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has become so strained that the couple are not even on talking terms. A magazine named Heat reported that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Chris Rock could have been involved in an intimate relationship. Will Smith is now in India. The magazine suggested that Chris Rock and Jada worked together on the Madagascar series, and developed a close relationship. This is rumouredly the reason why Will Smith got further incensed on Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Avika Gor to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's next, Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble shares pics from haldi and more

Now, reports have come on how Jaden Smith, the son of the couple is coping up with the incident, and talk. The US Magazine said that Jaden Smith knows that his family is not a conventional one, and has made peace with the same. A source told US Weekly, "Jaden knows that his family is a little different and how open his mother is about their personal life — that has never been easy for him." But it looks like he is being supportive of his parents as Will Smith has always been like a rock for his sister Willow and him.

But sources say that this is not unusual for Jaden Smith. However, he wants to move past the Oscars 2022 controversy. Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock after he made a GI Jane joke on Jada Pinkett Smith who is suffering from alopecia. Will Smith made a very emotional speech after winning the Oscar for King Richard. Jaden Smith wrote on Instagram, "And That's How We Do It. My Dads Speech Made Me Cry."