Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith headed for an ugly divorce after Oscars 2022 slap incident? Here's how much fortune is at stake

hit headlines as he slapped on stage at Oscars 2022. The host cracked a joke on King Richard star's wife 's bold look. The actor could not control his temper and walked up to punch Chris Rock in the face. Due to this, Will Smith has been now been barred from The Academy Awards. Even though he issued an apology to Chris Rock on social media, he is barring the consequences. Now, it seems that the slapping incident has aggravated tensions between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Whispers are being heard in Hollywood that the couple is headed for a divorce.

According to a report in thenews.com.pk, allegedly, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith barely talk to each other. Further, Heat magazine reported that the tension between the couple is palpable and if the divorce takes place, Jada will be eligible for half of Will's fortune and it's HUGE! The magazine quoted a source saying, "Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable," who further added, "There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now."

The magazine further shared that "If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350million that Jada would be entitled to half of under Californian law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina's and Brad's did."

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith once again broke her silence on the incident during the premiere episode of season 5 of Red Table Talk. Without saying a word, she sent out a statement that appeared before the show. It read, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing." Further, she said, "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."