Will Smith starrer Fast and Loose put on backburner after the Oscar 2022 slap controversy?

has been in the news for the past few days for a wrong reason. During the Oscars 2022, host made fun of Smith's wife 's health condition (alopecia). This didn't go down well with Will, and he went on stage and slapped Chris. The Oscars 2022 slap controversy has been the talk of the town, and everyone is speaking about it. While some are supporting Will, some are on Chris' side. Now, it is said that the controversy has affected Will professionally.

According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to put their film Fast and Loose starring Will Smith on backburner after the Oscar 2022 slap controversy. A few days ago, director David Leitch, who was supposed to helm the project, opted out of the movie, and according to sources before the Oscars, the streaming giant was looking for another director to come on board. But, for now, the project is not happening.

Will has Apple+'s Emancipation lined up which is in post-production. It is slated to start streaming this year, but an official release date is not yet announced. A source told the portal that Smith had Bad Boys 4 in active development but the film has also been stalled.

After the incident, Will apologised on social media, and wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”