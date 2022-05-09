Will Smith taking therapy after the Oscars 2022 slapgate? [Deets Inside]

has been in the news this year for a lot of wrong reasons. At Oscars 2022, the King Richard actor went on stage and slapped after the latter made fun of his wife. Well, the incident created a lot of controversies and Smith has been banned by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences for 10 years. Now, according to ET Online, the actor has been taking therapy post the Oscars 2022 slapgate. A source told the portal that the actor "has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident.” Also Read - Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon and more new couples making headlines for their alleged love affairs

Well, Smith had made a visit to India a few days ago, and there were reports that he was in the country to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru. The actor had happily posed for the paparazzi when he was spotted at the airport. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill join BTS' Jungkook, V, Blackpink's Jisoo and others in 'Most Handsome and Beautiful List'

The Oscars controversy has also affected Smith’s professional life. Reportedly, the projects that the actor was supposed to star in have been put on the backburner or postponed. There were even reports that all is not well between him and his wife . Also Read - Prithviraj delay made Manushi Chhillar almost take up another film; reveals who stopped her

After the incident, Smith had posted an apology on Instagram. He had shared, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”