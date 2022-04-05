Will Smith to take a break from acting after severe backlash following Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate?

Oscars 2022 made it to the headlines not because of the winners, but because of ’s slap. was hosting the awards, and he made fun of Will Smith’s wife ’s hair. For the uninitiated, Jada suffers from alopecia. Well, the joke didn’t go down well with Will Smith, and he went on stage and slapped Chris. There have been reports of Smith’s upcoming projects being put on a back burner, and now, according to a report in ET Online, the actor’s loved ones feel that he needs to take a break from acting. Also Read - Urfi Javed's net worth, amount she charges per project and more unknown facts that'll leave you shocked

A source told the portal that Will "is aware of the backlash that has surfaced, especially from the comedian community." The source further said, "Though Will's actions have caused embarrassment for some of his friends and peers, his close friends are still privately texting him and trying to be there for him. They believe there is a lot of anger in Will and his incident at the Oscars is just one way that it came out. They think he needs to take a break from acting, go to therapy, and sort out his issues."

Another source told ET that Jada is doing well despite the whole controversy. The source said, "Their family is working through it all. They are a strong family unit, and they support Will 100 percent."

After the incident, Will had apologised to Chris and Academy on social media. He had posted on Instagram, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”