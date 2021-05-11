Woah! This Japanese star admits he can kiss BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V!

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is quite a popular member of the K-Pop band, be it for his charismatic looks, cute smile or a dashing attitude that often leave girls drooling over him. But it seems like, not just girls but even boys crush over V. And this Japanese star admission to be able to kiss Kim Taehyung just proves that. Also Read - BTS: The net worth of 28-year-old Suga will BLOW YOUR MIND!

Actor Ryoma Takeuchi, whose popularity is increasing with each passing day, has gone to reveal in his past Instagram live broadcast that he is fond of V while having a playful conversation with his fans. The BTS fans were also delighted to know that Ryoma is a fanboy too.

During the live interaction, Ryoma also sang a few lines of Lights by BTS and discussed about the septet in detail with his staff members. While doing so, the actor mentioned V by calling him 'the boy with blue hair'. He was then reminded by his staff members that V is fondly called as 'Taetae' and Ryoma immediately praised Taetae's A+ visual game.

Ryoma got so carried away while talking about V that he even admitted that he might be able to kiss him as well adding that how beautiful he thinks V is.

His confession on a public platform may sound pretty bold for a certain section but it seems like the BTS Army weren't surprised at all with his wishful thoughts. Take a look.

?? 그 뭐였지? 머리 파란 사람 누구지?

?️ 태태

?? 태태짱? 태태군?

?? 태태군 멋있지않아?

?? 쩔지않아? (내가)졌어..

그거 좀 대단해

좀... 태태라면 키스할 수 있을것 같아 나..

아니 근데 그정도로 이쁘다고 생각돼

태태.. 태태..#태형

pic.twitter.com/GQrA2hJ5gZ — ?NARS???? (@nars95v) September 22, 2019

For the uninitiated, V is inspired by 3 American pop idols. Firstly, Taehyung is inspired by the late Kurt Cobain. V had revealed that during his trainee days, he had looked up to Kurt Cobain, the front runner of Nirvana. Next is . His dream had come true when BTS had met the singer-songwriter in person. Another pop icon that V admires is .