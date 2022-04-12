Wolves singer Selena Gomez gives befitting reply to trolls who body shamed her; says, 'I don't care about...

Social media has become an integral part of everyone's lives. Especially, the celebrities. It has become a platform to let stars be connected with their fans. But then there is an ugly side to it too! Body-shaming, trolling and a lot more have come into existence. is not averse to all of this. The Wolves singer has often been on the receiving side of the trolls with many targeting her over her weight. However, Selena has a kickass reply ready for all the trolls. In a recent interview, she opened up about the same. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Lady Gaga kisses BTS' V at Grammys 2022, Cardi B deletes social media accounts and more

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 29-year-old singer stated that she does not care about her body weight as people would talk about it anyway. She said, "So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," further adding, "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bi*** about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.' " More power to you girl!

All the Selena Gomez' fans would know that she had to undergo a surgery in 2017 and ever since then she has been on medications. The singer stated that it is the medication that is the major reason behind her weight fluctuation. Selena was quoted saying, "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."