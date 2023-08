Hollywood star Gal Gadot put her toned legs on display with her recent post on social media. The actor, who was recently seen in the action film Heart of Stone, took to her Twitter account to post pictures of herself basking in the sun and enjoying a summer day. Looking as effortless and beautiful as ever, the actor gave her fans major fitness goals with her pictures. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's relationship dynamics become topic of discussion after makeup video; netizens troll him as Kabir Singh

Gal Gadot flaunts her toned legs

In the pictures, Gal can be seen posing with the sun in front of her. The actor tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore a pair of sunglasses to round off the look. White mom shorts paired with a tucked-in heathered tee made her look uber cool. The caption of her post read, "Just take a minute to fix your hair and breathe."

Several users took to the comments section of Gal's post to react to the pictures. One user wrote "Wow just wow Gal you look absolutely incredibly sensational and you are a beautiful gorgeous classy lady with truly incredible style and fashion and you are pure gorgeous Gal."

Another comment read, “The most beautiful and wonderful woman in the world.”

Meanwhile, Gal was last seen in Netflix’ Heart of Stone. The film also featured Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles and released on the OTT giant on August 11. The film got mixed reviews from the critics.

Speaking about the film, Gal said in an interview, “I realized that there was an audience for a female action protagonist. I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already.”

She further added, “The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude, and we got into the science of it and dialed it down so that a human could do it. That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed. That could be done by people. What I can do as an actor, I’ll always go for it and… fight with intention and really perform that. The crazy, crazy stuff, I can’t, they won’t let me!”