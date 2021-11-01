BTS is getting all the love from the audience. The K-Pop band has left everyone surprised with their amazing songs. Each member of the group has a separate fan base. They have now become like a beautiful and close family. They even share many of their secrets with one another. Recently, once they even sat down to reveal their first impressions of each other and V shared cutest things. During the BTS Live Trilogy concert series in 2015, the boys released a section titled BTS Begins, where they shared about their beginnings and perceptions of each other. That time Jin stated the reason why he noticed V amongst all the trainees. The reason was V's red jacket and his mom who shipped it to him. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut starts shooting for Tiku weds Sheru; shares interesting BTS pictures and reveals the role she is playing

Jin said, "I came home from school and all the boys were in the training room. Along with the familiar faces, there he was, the boy I had never seen before. Wasn't he wearing the red padded North Face brand jacket?" The jackets were quite expensive but V's mother had a beautiful reason. According to V, she sent him the jacket because she did not want other kids in Seoul to look down upon him. Isn't it adorable? The reason V's mother chose a red colour is because it would stand out the most. For the unversed, Seoul is one of the most expensive and posh places in South Korea. V himself is not a Seoul native, but from Daegu, and so his mom must have wanted him to feel on par with the Seoul kids.

During that time, the boys also pulled each other's leg and having fun. This clearly shows their close bonds and how much they love each other. BTS members give us major #friendshipgoals.