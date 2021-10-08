Who doesn't love BTS? Everyone is just crazy about their songs, dance moves, their styling and their bond with each other. The boys can make anyone fall in love with them. Now, these boys have grabbed the attention of a certified beauty queen. Yes, we are talking about Do Ha Yeon, the 2020 winner of the Miss Global Korea beauty pageant. According to the pageant’s official website, Miss Global Korea is about more than external beauty. Each year, the contest crowns a winner with the inner beauty and intelligence required to be a global ambassador for South Korea. Do Ha Yeon is also an athlete with a talent for rhythmic gymnastics. Recently, in an interview, Do Ha Yeon was asked if she prefers buff men or handsome men. Also Read - BTS: When the Bangtan Boys were trolled for lip-syncing at a concert but Suga shut them down with a lot of SWAG – watch video

She said she prefers handsome men and guessing who is her ideal man. Yes, it is one of the BTS members. We know it is difficult to guess who. So, it is V whom she has chosen. She said, "A handsome man with good vibes like V." Well, many would definitely agree with her. However, ARMY would be happy if she would have chosen anyone of them, isn't it? Talking about the group, the K-Pop band recently collaborated with Coldplay for My Universe. The song turned out to be a huge hit. It was definitely one of the most memorable moments between Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and the BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga. Chris flew all the way to South Korea to record the song in person to add more sincerity to the song.

And it was this time when the two iconic music groups met each other for the first time. You wouldn't believe but Chris was actually a little nervous while recording their single My Universe in their maiden collaboration.