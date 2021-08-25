Yaay! After McDonald's Meal, gets ready for BTS' Korean dried seaweed snacks; check yummy deets

Korean boy band BTS is currently among the most popular ones worldwide. Their music is creating waves while their other activities too are keeping them in the news. They are among the most profitable collaborations for any brand currently. And well, the Bangtan Boys are all set to collaborate with TinyTan to launch its new snacks in the month of September. Also Read - BTS: SUGA's interior designing skills on Run BTS get 'husband material' verdict from ARMY - Here are 5 other awesome skills of Min Yoongi other than music

As per reports, HYBE Labels and BTS' animated characters 'TinyTAN' have signed a licensing contract and will be distributing the snacks in various countries from the month of September. Those who don't know TinyTan are animated characters inspired from or are alter egos of BTS members - RM, Jin, Jimin, JungKook, SUGA, V and J-Hope. The snack will be made available in 8 different flavours including wasabi, fire chicken, mala, kimchi, bulgogi, butter-garlic, cheese, and original. Also Read - BTS' V's shocking net worth proves hard work always pays

This is for the second time that BTS is getting associated for a big food promotion. Earlier, McDonald's had launched BTS Meal and it was a massive hit among fans. It had helped the brand to rake in massive sales and we are expecting the history to repeat with TinyTan Gims. As per the reports, the snack will be made available in countries like South Korea, the US, the UK, Australia and many more. Also Read - BTS ARMY, want V aka Kim Taehyung as your travel partner? Here's what your trips would look like – view pics

Meanwhile, BTS is basking in the success of their album Permission To Dance. The song had become a rage among the masses just like Butter and Dynamite. Now, fans are more than eager to know about the details of BTS' next venture. Jungkook had recently spoken about band's future music plans and stated that they are trying to come up with more good songs and fix on thoughts that come to them naturally.