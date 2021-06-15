Yay! BTS announces a 'Butter' CD single featuring a new song – deets inside

BTS have a crazy fan following in India and all over the world as well. The K-Pop band has made everyone fall in love with their amazing songs. BTS announced a 'Butter' CD single that will be out on the celebration of ARMY's birthday (the day the fandom was originally named). The announcement revealed that there will be two versions of the physical release, Peaches and Cream. Also, a new track has been included in it. The statement read, "In addition to the digital single 'Butter' that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heartbeat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy." More details about the track will be shared by the music label on their official social media handle. Also Read - BTS: Becky G fan girls over Jimin, Jungkook and RM after they ace her Spanish parts in the live performance of Chicken Noodle Soup in Muster Sowoozoo 2021

Recently, the band celebrated their 8th anniversary and on this special occasion, hosted a two-day online live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. BTS new single Butter has received a lot of love from the audience and it broke many records. Not just ARMY but several international celebs have acknowledged and loved the new all-English single by the BTS boys. The K-pop band had also released the Butter (Hotter Remix). In this new version, they appear in suits, but with this new one they appear even more better. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jung Kook, V, Jimin and Jin make goofy faces on the camera and their dance moves at the end are like cherry on the cake. For the unversed, Butter is the group’s second English-language song following last year’s smash hit Dynamite. They performed their new single Butter at at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Also Read - From being late to sweeping his hair: 4 times BTS members teased Jimin for his weird habits

On May 25 the Guinness World Records confirmed that the South Korean brand's new single broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021. However, the BTS have broken their own records as it was their song, Dynamite that held this record earlier. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra's song Darling, ARMY feels lip-piercing has made BTS’ Jimin HOTTER than before