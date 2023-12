BTS members are all in the military. RM, Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook were the last members to enlist in the month of December 2023. Suddenly, Kim Yeontan, the Pomeranian of Kim Taehyung is trending. And he is trending under the name of Yeontan of BTS. ARMY is left in splits on social media. It seems a entertainment handle has combined the list of the most viewed fancams of the year. One of them is top ten is the one of MBC where Kim Taehyung had got Yeontan with him on stage. The whole video is super cute and is seen as the official debut of Tannie. Take a look at some of the reactions here.... Also Read - BTS: RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin are a bundle of emotions as they bid ARMYs a final good-bye before joining the military

Yeontan baby you really made them mad..... But he is yeontan of BTS the IT DOG who paved the way for k_pop✌??????❤? pic.twitter.com/JEM5baLh4K — ???????.23? (@Bunnybear_4evr) December 24, 2023

“YEONTAN of BTS” he’s the 8th member ? pic.twitter.com/Ky1dB230rx — Ray⁷ (@vantektty) December 24, 2023

It’s official!!! Yeontan of BTS is my bias wrecker!! I mean look at him!!!!! ????? pic.twitter.com/uGc12VzxCR — Jung ᴳᴼᴸᴰᴱᴺ Kook ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ 아포방포 ⁷⁼¹ ◴ ²⁰²⁵ (@GukiesWhiskey) December 24, 2023

Tell me you are jobless without telling me you are jobless God seriously??

Jealous of a cute fluffy pet dog?? Well that means something is definitely right ?

Coz jobless only jealous of successful people/dogs Yeontan of BTS

#6 Yeontan

YEONTAN PAVED THE WAY

K-PUP idol YEONTAN pic.twitter.com/Y9s5N6e8XH — Bunny Bear 태국 ? I'll wait till 2025 (@priyaja74798715) December 24, 2023

BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung made his pet Yeontan, a big part of his album LayOver. From the art work to bringing him on stage for the MBC show, he made his album a sort of debut for his beloved Tannie. The singer has said that he dearly loves his pet whom he describes as a fighter and survivor. Kim Taehyung's pet has undergone surgeries for some chronic health issues. ARMY was curious to know where he would stay once V is away in the military. Also Read - BTS: RM and V enlist for the military; Top 11 pics from their farewell that will make you emotional