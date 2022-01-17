Kabir Khan waited for good four years to release his dream project 83 after the announcement. The film didn't have the fate that Kabir Khan dreamt of. The filmmaker is very disappointed with the film not doing well at the box office and the filmmaker blamed it at the third wave. Kabir Khan had a lot of expectations with this film but the pandemic spoilt it all. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about the film's poor performance at the box office, he expressed his disappointment as his film became a huge victim of the third wave, He said that the day the film was released, two states announced night curfews. By day two, six states had cancelled the night shows and by the fourth day, Delhi had shut down the theatres. He acknowledged the adverse effect it had on the film and understood the paranoia of the audience as the cases were increasing. “…there’s a sense of disappointment that our timing was all wrong". Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer to be postponed again; eyes THIS new festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

He further added, " I still believe that had conditions been alright, even with lesser marketing, we would still get the numbers. I hate to say myself because it’s my film, but the word of mouth of this film is unbelievable… But that word of mouth will really not be able to lead to anything unless there is access to theatre." The film was appreciated by every member of Bollywood. In fact, Rajnkanath too appreciated the film and called it a masterpiece. Recently and who were played the leads and were the face of the film were gonna brutally trolled for giving a flop film and throwing attitude despite of it,while they returned from the holiday. Do you agree with Kabir Khan's point of view on the same. Drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - The Rise of Mopeds in Bollywood Movies