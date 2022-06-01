, who is known for her work in films such as , , and among many other films, has a desirable body and she often treats her fans with steamy images. She is known for her fitness and healthy lifestyle, which helps her keep her body in shape. But the former Miss India finds it difficult to understand people who don't want to work on their fitness but talk about body positivity. Also Read - Aashram 3: What's similar between Bababji and Marvel's Loki? Bobby Deol REVEALS [Exclusive Video]

"I have a simple formula, I don't want to see myself growing up to a certain age where I am unable to move with my body properly and people are trying to look after me or helping me out. I don't want to do that. I want to be very capable of walking, eating, standing, running and enjoy. When I go to foreign countries, I see many aged women enjoying their life without being in proper shape, embracing their loose bodies. They are able to walk without any support and enjoy joys of life. I want this kind of life. Having said that, there is also an issue with lot of people who don't exercise or work on their bodies at all and talk about body positivity. There are also many people who don't want to be fit and then say, 'Ye Corona-vorona kuch nahi hota.' So it gets really difficult for me to understand their point of view," Esha told Bollywood Life in an exclusive interview. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opens up on her bold pics; Vijay Deverakonda makes Koffee With Karan 7 debut with Ananya Panday

In 's upcoming show Aashram 3, Esha plays the role of Sonia who has a strong influence on Baba Nirala, played by . When we asked the 36-year-old actress if she has ever been an influence within her family, friends or colleagues, she said that she has realised that keeping her priorities in check has helped her achieve what she desires. Also Read - Disha Patani, Esha Gupta and more B-town actresses who nailed the bikini look to perfection [View Pics]

"I think I have been an influence on my family, my cousins, my friends. It's not just me as an actor but it's also because I have studied a lot, travelled a lot of world, I know a lot about a lot because I love reading, asking people questions about things that I don't know. Because of this, a lot of people come and ask me for my opinions, my suggestions, and I am really happy that I have been one of those having a good influence on other people. I don't like going to Bollywood parties because I can't change myself as a person to do all of that. But what I do like is sleeping early, waking up on time. I have realised that if your priorities are right, you can do what you want to do in life. Like my priorities are clear such as looking after my skin, hair, nails, health, fitness, work on my craft, watching a few movies so that you'll learn. So I am glad that I have been able to influence people that way in my life," she told us.